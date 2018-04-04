IBM (IBM) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 333.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in IBM were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. IBM has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $176.33. The stock has a market cap of $141,334.78, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr lowered shares of IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

In related news, Director Frederick H. Waddell acquired 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

