Harley-Davidson (HOG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Harley-Davidson’s shares underperformed the industry it belongs to. Declined worldwide sales and a waning operating margin are concerns before the company. Moreover, it has provided a weak guidance for fiscal 2018. The company is focusing to develop electric motorcycles technologies and aims to launch these motorcycles in the next 18 months. Further, in order to expand its international presence, the company is adding new dealerships and launching new products.”

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOG. Wells Fargo upgraded Harley-Davidson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Harley-Davidson to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Longbow Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Harley-Davidson to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.44.

HOG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,493. The company has a market capitalization of $7,081.80, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $41,429.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tchernavia Rocker sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $66,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/harley-davidson-hog-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.