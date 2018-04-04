Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Harry Morley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,197 ($16.80) per share, with a total value of £23,940 ($33,604.72).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,135 ($15.93). The stock had a trading volume of 110,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 926.50 ($13.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,346.14 ($18.90).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

JDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.74) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.90) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Beaufort Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,142 ($16.03) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($16.14) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,157.46 ($16.25).

WARNING: “Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/harry-morley-purchases-2000-shares-of-j-d-wetherspoon-plc-jdw-stock-updated-updated.html.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.