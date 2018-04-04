Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.97, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.39. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 97,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $448,541.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Uveges sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $161,598.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,413 shares of company stock worth $1,106,256. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2,013.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 149,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 167,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors.

