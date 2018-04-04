Contrasting Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM) and Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ: HCOM) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo does not pay a dividend. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo -29.11% -6.64% -2.31% Chunghwa Telecom 17.08% 10.57% 8.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo and Chunghwa Telecom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo $368.42 million 0.84 -$107.24 million N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion 4.04 $1.28 billion $1.64 23.73

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo and Chunghwa Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Company Profile

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines. In addition, the segment provides Internet, long distance services, television service, Internet protocol (IP)-based network services, customer premises equipment, data solutions, managed services, billing and collection, wireless services and pay telephone services. The Data Center Colocation segment consists of data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud. As of December 31, 2016, its telecommunications operations served approximately 296,000 voice access lines, 19,000 business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) lines, 111,000 high-speed Internet lines, and 42,000 video subscribers.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

