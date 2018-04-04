Hays Advisory LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Hays Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Hays Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 111.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 47.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 350.0% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $427,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $436,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morningstar set a $41.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

INTC opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $243,109.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

