HB Fuller (FUL) vs. PPG Industries (PPG) Financial Comparison

HB Fuller (NYSE: FUL) and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

HB Fuller has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPG Industries has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of HB Fuller shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of PPG Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of HB Fuller shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PPG Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HB Fuller and PPG Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HB Fuller $2.31 billion 1.06 $58.24 million $2.50 19.32 PPG Industries $14.75 billion 1.85 $1.59 billion $5.87 18.56

PPG Industries has higher revenue and earnings than HB Fuller. PPG Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HB Fuller, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HB Fuller and PPG Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HB Fuller 0 3 4 0 2.57 PPG Industries 0 9 8 0 2.47

HB Fuller currently has a consensus price target of $60.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. PPG Industries has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.71%. Given HB Fuller’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HB Fuller is more favorable than PPG Industries.

Profitability

This table compares HB Fuller and PPG Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HB Fuller 3.62% 11.97% 4.15% PPG Industries 10.98% 26.76% 9.03%

Dividends

HB Fuller pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PPG Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HB Fuller pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPG Industries pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HB Fuller has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years and PPG Industries has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Summary

PPG Industries beats HB Fuller on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. The Company’s brands include PPG, GLIDDEN, COMEX, OLYMPIC, DULUX, SIKKENS, PPG PITTSBURGH PAINTS, MULCO, FLOOD, LIQUID NAILS, SICO, CIL, RENNER, TAUBMANS, WHITE KNIGHT, BRISTOL, HOMAX, DEKORAL, TRILAK, GORI, and BONDEX, among others.

