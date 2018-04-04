HBK Investments L P Buys New Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,302,000 after buying an additional 293,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

LL stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $631.63, a P/E ratio of 184.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.74. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.56 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Lumber Liquidators to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

