HBK Investments L P Purchases New Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $227,000.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,179.20, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $277.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other news, Director Meyer/ Luskin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $1,135,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,253.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/hbk-investments-l-p-buys-shares-of-5300-osi-systems-inc-osis-updated.html.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.