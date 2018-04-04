HBK Investments L P Acquires New Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14,385.01, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, Director Robert T. Blakely sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $448,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $850,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 24,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $2,689,813.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,545,548. Insiders own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

