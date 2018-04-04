HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $201,000 in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $100,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2,272.1% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $40,185.73, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

