HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,306 AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88,575.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

