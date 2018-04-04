1,816 Shares in Monsanto (MON) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monsanto in the fourth quarter worth about $20,090,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 122,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MON opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,437.05, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Monsanto has a 1 year low of $113.75 and a 1 year high of $124.20.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Monsanto will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Monsanto’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MON. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

In other Monsanto news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 8,100 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,277.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

