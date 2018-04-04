HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 11,150 Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium (NQP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium (NYSE:NQP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium by 721.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 53,136 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 66,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NQP opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania personal income taxes.

