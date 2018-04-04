HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Amyris (AMRS)

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s current price.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.78. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $287.89, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Melo sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,431.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,244.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Amyris by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Amyris by 228.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/hc-wainwright-reiterates-buy-rating-for-amyris-amrs.html.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.