HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

NYSE HDB opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $85,047.91, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

