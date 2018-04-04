Head-To-Head Analysis: Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) & Milacron (MCRN)

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) and Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milacron has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Milacron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion 5.87% 15.92% 6.55% Milacron 0.09% -62.36% 6.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Milacron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Altra Industrial Motion pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Milacron does not pay a dividend. Altra Industrial Motion pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Milacron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion $876.74 million 1.54 $51.42 million $2.05 22.39 Milacron $1.23 billion 1.13 $1.10 million $1.69 11.79

Altra Industrial Motion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milacron. Milacron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altra Industrial Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altra Industrial Motion and Milacron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion 0 2 3 0 2.60 Milacron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus price target of $50.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Milacron has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Milacron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Milacron is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Milacron on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications. The Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes segment products include brakes and clutches that are used to electronically slow, stop, engage or disengage equipment utilizing electromagnetic friction type connections. The Gearing segment product lines include vertical and horizontal gear drives, speed reducers and increasers, high-speed compressor drives, enclosed custom gear drives, various enclosed gear drive and gear motor configurations, and open gearing products, such as spur, helical, worm and miter/bevel gears. Its products are used to control and transmit power and torque in virtually any industrial application involving movement.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies. The Company has a product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment. It produces process control systems, mold bases and components, and maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and fluid technology. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s products were sold in over 100 countries across six continents. Its customers include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), molders and mold-makers. Its customer base covers a range of end-market applications, including packaging, automotive, medical, construction, consumer goods and electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.