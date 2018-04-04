Rose Rock Midstream (RRMS) and Columbia Pipeline Partners (NYSE:CPPL) Head to Head Survey

Columbia Pipeline Partners (NYSE: CPPL) and Rose Rock Midstream (NYSE:RRMS) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Pipeline Partners and Rose Rock Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Pipeline Partners 6.40% 0.92% 0.84% Rose Rock Midstream 5.87% 8.49% 3.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Pipeline Partners and Rose Rock Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Pipeline Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rose Rock Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Columbia Pipeline Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Columbia Pipeline Partners and Rose Rock Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Pipeline Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Rose Rock Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Columbia Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Rose Rock Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Columbia Pipeline Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Rose Rock Midstream has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Rose Rock Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Rose Rock Midstream beats Columbia Pipeline Partners on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Columbia Pipeline Partners LP (the Partnership) is a limited partnership company operating a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. It is engaged in interstate gas transportation and storage services for local distribution companies (LDCs), marketers and industrial and commercial customers located in northeastern, mid-Atlantic, Midwestern and southern states, and the District of Columbia along with unregulated businesses that include midstream services, including gathering, treating, conditioning, processing, compression and liquids handling, and development of mineral rights positions. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. The Company has a general partner interest in CPG OpCo LP (Columbia OpCo), as well as a limited partner interest in Columbia OpCo, a limited partnership that owns the natural gas transmission and storage assets of Columbia Energy Group (CEG).

Rose Rock Midstream Company Profile

Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. owns, operates, develops and acquires diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in providing midstream energy related services, such as crude oil gathering, transportation, storage, distribution and marketing in Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming. Its segments include Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Its Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses in the United States. Its Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses in the United States. Its Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing and blending business in the United States. The Company operates in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and Montana, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Niobrara Shale in the Rocky Mountain region, and the Granite Wash and Mississippi Lime Play in the Mid-Continent region.

