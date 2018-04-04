Discovery Communications (DISCK) vs. MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Critical Analysis

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCK) and MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery Communications and MSG Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Communications -4.90% 21.68% 5.92% MSG Networks 40.97% -19.52% 20.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Discovery Communications and MSG Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 MSG Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44

Discovery Communications presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.21%. MSG Networks has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Discovery Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Discovery Communications is more favorable than MSG Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Discovery Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of MSG Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Discovery Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of MSG Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Discovery Communications and MSG Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Communications $6.87 billion 1.13 -$337.00 million N/A N/A MSG Networks $675.35 million 2.47 $167.34 million $2.22 10.00

MSG Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Discovery Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Discovery Communications has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSG Networks has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSG Networks beats Discovery Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc. (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks, consisting primarily of international television networks and digital content services, and Education and Other, which consists principally of curriculum-based product and service offerings, and production studios. The Company’s portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Velocity (known as Turbo outside of the United States) and Eurosport. It is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks and online streaming.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc., formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania. The Company delivers live games of the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA); the New York Rangers (the Rangers), New York Islanders (the Islanders), New Jersey Devils (the Devils) and Buffalo Sabres (the Sabres) of the National Hockey League (NHL); the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association; the New York Red Bulls (the Red Bulls) of Major League Soccer (MLS), and the Westchester Knicks of the National Basketball Association Developmental League.

