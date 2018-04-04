Critical Survey: Edison International (EIX) versus Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG)

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) and Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Pacific Gas and Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 5.59% 10.86% 2.96% Pacific Gas and Electric 9.69% 9.93% 2.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Pacific Gas and Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pacific Gas and Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Edison International and Pacific Gas and Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 1 8 6 0 2.33 Pacific Gas and Electric 1 9 5 0 2.27

Edison International currently has a consensus target price of $76.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Pacific Gas and Electric has a consensus target price of $58.05, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Pacific Gas and Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Gas and Electric is more favorable than Edison International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edison International and Pacific Gas and Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.32 billion 1.67 $689.00 million $4.50 14.02 Pacific Gas and Electric $17.14 billion 1.31 $1.66 billion $3.68 11.87

Pacific Gas and Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Edison International. Pacific Gas and Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edison International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pacific Gas and Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Edison International pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Gas and Electric pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Edison International has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Pacific Gas and Electric has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Edison International has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Gas and Electric has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edison International beats Pacific Gas and Electric on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

About Pacific Gas and Electric

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,400 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and solar. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in San Francisco, California.

