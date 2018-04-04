Head-To-Head Analysis: Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) versus Insteel Industries (IIIN)

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) and Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gibraltar Industries and Insteel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Insteel Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. Insteel Industries has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.68%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than Gibraltar Industries.

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Gibraltar Industries does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Insteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and Insteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries 6.34% 11.14% 5.74% Insteel Industries 6.67% 10.13% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and Insteel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries $986.92 million 1.10 $62.56 million $1.71 19.91 Insteel Industries $388.87 million 1.34 $22.54 million N/A N/A

Gibraltar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Insteel Industries.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats Gibraltar Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar mounting systems and greenhouse structures. It markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.