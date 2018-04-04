Head-To-Head Analysis: Hubbell (HUBB) and Universal Display (OLED)

Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Universal Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hubbell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Universal Display shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hubbell and Universal Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell $3.67 billion 1.77 $243.10 million $5.93 19.95 Universal Display $335.63 million 13.68 $103.88 million $2.43 40.16

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Display. Hubbell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hubbell has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Display has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hubbell pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hubbell pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Display pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Hubbell and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell 6.63% 20.16% 8.97% Universal Display 30.95% 18.80% 16.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hubbell and Universal Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell 0 1 5 0 2.83 Universal Display 0 5 7 0 2.58

Hubbell presently has a consensus target price of $152.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. Universal Display has a consensus target price of $163.90, suggesting a potential upside of 67.93%. Given Universal Display’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Hubbell.

Summary

Universal Display beats Hubbell on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

