Analyzing Leucadia National (LUK) & Its Rivals

Leucadia National (NYSE: LUK) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Meat packing plants” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Leucadia National to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Leucadia National has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leucadia National’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leucadia National and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leucadia National $11.44 billion $171.72 million 13.53 Leucadia National Competitors $12.27 billion $488.10 million 3.39

Leucadia National’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Leucadia National. Leucadia National is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Leucadia National and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leucadia National 1.81% 6.25% 1.39% Leucadia National Competitors 4.24% 7.59% 4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leucadia National and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leucadia National 0 0 0 0 N/A Leucadia National Competitors 32 120 86 5 2.26

As a group, “Meat packing plants” companies have a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Leucadia National’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leucadia National has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Leucadia National pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Leucadia National pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Meat packing plants” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 22.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Leucadia National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Meat packing plants” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Leucadia National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of shares of all “Meat packing plants” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leucadia National rivals beat Leucadia National on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Leucadia National Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services. The company also provides online foreign exchange trading, contract for difference trading, spread betting, and related services. In addition, it develops and owns residential and mixed-use real estate properties in California, New York, Florida, Virginia, South Carolina, and Maine; provides capital solutions, investment sales advisory, and mortgage servicing for multifamily and commercial properties; and purchases automobile installment contracts, as well as owns and manages a portfolio of leases on used Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Further, it processes and markets fresh and chilled boxed beef, ground beef, beef by-products, consumer-ready beef and pork, and wet blue leather; oil and gas properties in the Bakken Shale oil field in North Dakota and Montana, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Wyoming; owns and operates 28 automobile dealerships; offers fixed wireless broadband services in Italy; manufactures and markets plastic netting and wood products; and mines gold and silver ores. The company was formerly known as Talcott National Corp. and changed its name to Leucadia National Corporation in June 1980. Leucadia National Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

