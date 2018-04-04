Head-To-Head Analysis: Liberty Latin America (LILA) & Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (HTHKY)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

22.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Latin America and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 1 4 1 0 2.00 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Liberty Latin America does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $3.59 billion 0.95 -$70.20 million ($0.41) -48.73 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong $1.55 billion 1.10 $90.28 million N/A N/A

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. It also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. The company provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, BTC, Flow, Móvil, VTR, and Liberty. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated telecommunication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Fixed-Line. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, cloud storage, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. It also provides fixed-line telecommunications services to corporate customers, multinationals, and local and international carriers comprising fixed-line, data center, cloud computing, and Wi-Fi services, as well as corporate solutions; voice, data, and IP network services; and residential broadband services under the HGC brand. In addition, the company is involved in equipment trading; the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 3.2 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.