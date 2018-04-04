Head to Head Analysis: Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) versus Capcom (CCOEY)

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ: PNK) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Entertainment has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capcom has a beta of -5.22, suggesting that its share price is 622% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pinnacle Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Capcom pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Entertainment and Capcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Entertainment 0 6 3 0 2.33 Capcom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pinnacle Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Capcom has a consensus price target of $17.84, suggesting a potential downside of 17.71%. Given Pinnacle Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Entertainment is more favorable than Capcom.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Entertainment and Capcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Entertainment 2.46% -18.61% 1.59% Capcom N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Entertainment and Capcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Entertainment $2.56 billion 0.68 $63.10 million $1.02 29.61 Capcom $806.32 million 7.28 $79.27 million $0.37 58.59

Capcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinnacle Entertainment. Pinnacle Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Capcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinnacle Entertainment beats Capcom on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also holds interest in the racing license owner, as well as a management contract, for Retama Park Racetrack outside of San Antonio, Texas. In addition, the company owns and operates a live and televised poker tournament series under the Heartland Poker Tour name. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Park, Inc. and changed its name to Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. in February 2000. Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content. This segment also develops and manages mobile contents and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes, and hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software; and development, production, and sale of arcade games for amusement facilities. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game settings collections; licenses music CDs and licensed merchandise; and develops game content into movie and TV animation programs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

