Reviewing Simply Good Foods (SMPL) and Post (POST)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) and Post (NYSE:POST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods N/A N/A N/A Post 4.54% 7.90% 2.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Post shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simply Good Foods and Post, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 0 4 0 3.00 Post 0 1 9 0 2.90

Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Post has a consensus price target of $102.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.81%. Given Post’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Post’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $396.17 million 2.36 -$2.03 million N/A N/A Post $5.23 billion 1.02 $48.30 million $2.67 29.15

Post has higher revenue and earnings than Simply Good Foods.

Summary

Post beats Simply Good Foods on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands. Its Michael Foods Group segment produces and distributes egg products, refrigerated potato products, cheese and other dairy case products, and pasta products. Its Private Brands segment manufactures and distributes organic and conventional private label peanut butter and other nut butters, baking nuts, raisins and other dried fruit, and trail mixes. Its Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes protein beverages and bars under the Premier Protein brand, protein powders and bars under the Dymatize and Supreme Protein brands, and ready-to-drink beverages and other liquid-based solutions under the Joint Juice brand.

