Head-To-Head Survey: PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) and Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences 3.85% 22.77% 7.04% Abeona Therapeutics -3,263.92% -24.57% -22.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PRA Health Sciences and Abeona Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences 0 1 10 0 2.91 Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $95.18, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.57%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than PRA Health Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Abeona Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences $2.26 billion 2.30 $86.92 million $3.20 25.47 Abeona Therapeutics $840,000.00 787.17 -$27.31 million ($0.66) -21.21

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Abeona Therapeutics. Abeona Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Abeona Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include targeting and compensation services, and pharmaceutical audit suite; brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. The company conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). It is also developing ABO-101 (AAV-NAGLU) for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB), ABO-201 (AAV-CLN3) gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease (JNCL), ABO-202 (AAV-CLN1) for treatment of infantile Batten disease (INCL), EB-201 for epidermolysis bullosa, ABO-301 (AAV-FANCC) for Fanconi anemia disorder and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy for rare blood diseases. The Company also has a plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including alpha-1 protease inhibitor (SDF Alpha) for inherited COPD, using its proprietary Salt Diafiltration ethanol-free process.

