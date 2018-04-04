Head-To-Head Analysis: Red El�ctrica de Espa�a (RDEIY) and El Paso Electric (EE)

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a (OTCMKTS: RDEIY) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red El�ctrica de Espa�a and El Paso Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red El�ctrica de Espa�a $2.19 billion 5.00 $757.51 million $0.70 14.46 El Paso Electric $916.80 million 2.23 $98.26 million $2.42 20.74

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Red El�ctrica de Espa�a and El Paso Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red El�ctrica de Espa�a 2 1 1 0 1.75 El Paso Electric 1 2 0 0 1.67

El Paso Electric has a consensus price target of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.87%. Given El Paso Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe El Paso Electric is more favorable than Red El�ctrica de Espa�a.

Profitability

This table compares Red El�ctrica de Espa�a and El Paso Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red El�ctrica de Espa�a N/A N/A N/A El Paso Electric 10.13% 8.39% 2.68%

Dividends

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. El Paso Electric pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. El Paso Electric has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Red El�ctrica de Espa�a shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of El Paso Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of El Paso Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats Red El�ctrica de Espa�a on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts. The company also sources electricity from purchased power. The company owns and has ownership interests in four 345 kilovolt (kv) transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona. It serves approximately 417,900 residential, commercial, and public authority customers; and distributes electricity to retail customers. El Paso Electric Company was founded in 1901 and is based in El Paso, Texas.

