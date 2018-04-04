Head to Head Review: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) & Its Rivals

Service Co. International (NYSE: SCI) is one of 13 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Service Co. International to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International’s rivals have a beta of 2.16, meaning that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Service Co. International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.10 billion $546.66 million 23.97 Service Co. International Competitors $960.46 million $99.22 million 126.64

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Service Co. International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Service Co. International pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Service Co. International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60 Service Co. International Competitors 123 445 542 35 2.43

Service Co. International presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Service Co. International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 17.66% 23.68% 2.38% Service Co. International Competitors 3.84% -11.59% 0.30%

Summary

Service Co. International beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers various brands, such as Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, and Funeraria del Angel. Its funeral service and cemetery operations consist of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. It sells cemetery property, and funeral and cemetery merchandise and services.

