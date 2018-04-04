Head-To-Head Analysis: W. R. Grace and (GRA) and Westlake Chemical (WLK)

W. R. Grace and (NYSE: GRA) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get W. R. Grace and alerts:

W. R. Grace and has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W. R. Grace and and Westlake Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace and $1.72 billion 2.41 $11.20 million $3.40 17.99 Westlake Chemical $8.04 billion 1.73 $1.30 billion $5.47 19.63

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Grace and. W. R. Grace and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Grace and and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace and 0.65% 63.39% 7.87% Westlake Chemical 16.22% 16.48% 6.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for W. R. Grace and and Westlake Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace and 0 3 8 0 2.73 Westlake Chemical 1 5 9 0 2.53

W. R. Grace and presently has a consensus target price of $80.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.09%. Westlake Chemical has a consensus target price of $113.69, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Given W. R. Grace and’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W. R. Grace and is more favorable than Westlake Chemical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of W. R. Grace and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of W. R. Grace and shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.5% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

W. R. Grace and pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Westlake Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. W. R. Grace and pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats W. R. Grace and on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Grace and Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Its segments include Olefins and Vinyls. It manufactures ethylene (through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo)), polyethylene, styrene and associated co-products at its manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at its Longview facility. The Company’s products in its Vinyls segment include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), ethylene dichloride (EDC), chlor-alkali (chlorine and caustic soda) and chlorinated derivative products and, through OpCo, ethylene. It also manufactures and sells building products fabricated from PVC.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.