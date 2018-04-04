Head to Head Comparison: American River Bankshares (AMRB) vs. Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American River Bankshares and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 1 1 1 0 2.00 Enterprise Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

American River Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than American River Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares American River Bankshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 14.53% 5.92% 0.73% Enterprise Financial Services 20.34% 11.13% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of American River Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of American River Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American River Bankshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares $22.01 million 4.25 $3.19 million $0.75 20.60 Enterprise Financial Services $236.93 million 4.63 $48.19 million $2.58 18.39

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American River Bankshares pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats American River Bankshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services. The Bank also conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment, from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It serves various communities located in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Sonoma and Amador counties. It also serves Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara Counties through loan production offices located in the Cities of San Jose and San Ramon. Its loans include real estate construction loans; lease financing receivable; agriculture loans, and consumer loans.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets. The Company offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Its tax credit brokerage activities consist of the acquisition of Federal and State tax credits and the sale of these tax credits to clients. Enterprise Trust, a division of the Bank (Enterprise Trust or Trust), provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. It also offers a range of Treasury Management products and services that benefit businesses ranging from large national clients to smallest local merchants.

