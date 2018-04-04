Head to Head Comparison: CRH (CRH) vs. Patrick Industries (PATK)

CRH (NYSE: CRH) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CRH and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH 0 0 6 0 3.00 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

CRH presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.30%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $75.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than CRH.

Volatility and Risk

CRH has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CRH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Patrick Industries does not pay a dividend. CRH pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CRH has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRH and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH $28.51 billion 1.00 $2.14 billion $1.65 20.58 Patrick Industries $1.64 billion 0.94 $85.71 million $3.18 19.04

CRH has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of CRH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CRH and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH N/A N/A N/A Patrick Industries 5.24% 23.60% 10.86%

Summary

CRH beats Patrick Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRH Company Profile

CRH public limited company (CRH plc) is a building materials company. The Company’s segments include Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products and Asia. Europe Heavyside segment is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of aggregates, asphalt, cement, readymixed and precast concrete and landscaping products. Europe Lightside segment manufactures and supplies products and solutions for customers in global construction markets. Through its Europe Distribution segment, the Company distributes building materials to professional builders, specialist heating and plumbing contractors, and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) customers. Americas Materials segment is a vertically integrated supplier of aggregates, asphalt, cement, readymixed concrete and paving and construction services.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; interior passage doors; slide-out trim and fascia products; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath and closet building products; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum fuel tanks; CNC molds and composite parts; and slotwall panels and components. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. It also offers transportation and logistics services. Patrick Industries, Inc. offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

