Echostar (SATS) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Financial Comparison

EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) and Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Echostar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE 5.48% 6.59% 5.56% Echostar 20.82% 2.06% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Echostar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $122.89 million 1.23 $8.23 million $0.39 14.23 Echostar $1.89 billion 2.78 $392.56 million $0.84 65.11

Echostar has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Echostar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Echostar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Echostar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echostar has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EMCORE and Echostar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Echostar 0 1 1 0 2.50

EMCORE presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.12%. Echostar has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.48%. Given Echostar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Echostar is more favorable than EMCORE.

Summary

Echostar beats EMCORE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments. The Company operates through three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies (ETC) and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Company’s Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband services for the home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services and communication solutions to domestic and international consumers and enterprise and government customers. The ETC segment provides end-to-end video and broadcast technology products and services to businesses and directly to consumers. The ESS segment operates its business using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites. Its operations also include real estate and other activities.

