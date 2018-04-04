Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) is one of 22 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hurco Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hurco Companies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $243.67 million $15.11 million N/A Hurco Companies Competitors $2.23 billion $306.50 million 24.86

Hurco Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies.

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.5% and pay out 14.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies’ peers have a beta of 0.30, meaning that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hurco Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hurco Companies Competitors 57 428 831 17 2.61

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Hurco Companies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hurco Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hurco Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies 6.52% 10.01% 7.18% Hurco Companies Competitors 5.50% -4.20% 4.89%

Summary

Hurco Companies beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes), to companies in the metal cutting industry. It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment. It provides software options, control upgrades, accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training support, and applications support. Its computerized machine tools are equipped with an integrated interactive computer control system that features its WinMax software. Its control systems are available in versions, including the Series 8200-B for tool room products and the Series 9000 offered on its vertical machining centers and bridge mills. Its Takumi machine tools models include drill and tap machines and three-axis vertical machining centers with linear guides.

