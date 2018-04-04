Head-To-Head Comparison: Inergy (CEQP) & NuStar GP (NSH)

Inergy (NYSE: CEQP) and NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Inergy alerts:

65.6% of Inergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of NuStar GP shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Inergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of NuStar GP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inergy and NuStar GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inergy -6.17% -4.04% -1.62% NuStar GP 168.31% 23.82% 20.53%

Dividends

Inergy pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. NuStar GP pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Inergy pays out -206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NuStar GP pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inergy and NuStar GP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inergy $3.88 billion 0.47 -$191.90 million ($1.16) -22.30 NuStar GP $51.56 million 9.54 $86.77 million $2.01 5.70

NuStar GP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inergy. Inergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuStar GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inergy and NuStar GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inergy 0 1 3 0 2.75 NuStar GP 0 7 0 0 2.00

Inergy currently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. NuStar GP has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 77.58%. Given NuStar GP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NuStar GP is more favorable than Inergy.

Risk and Volatility

Inergy has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuStar GP has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuStar GP beats Inergy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inergy Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP owns and operates energy midstream infrastructure and engages in the natural gas liquids marketing, supply and logistics business. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services and processing, treating and compression services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays in North Dakota, West Virginia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Storage and Transportation segment includes COLT Hub, which is crude-by-rail terminal serving Bakken crude oil production. The Marketing, Supply and Logistics segment includes West Coast operations, our supply and logistics operations, our storage and terminals operations, our crude oil and produced water trucking operations, and U.S. Salt, LLC. The company was founded on March 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. The Company manages NuStar Energy through its ownership of NuStar GP, LLC and Riverwalk Holdings, LLC, which own Riverwalk Logistics L.P., the general partner of NuStar Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Inergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.