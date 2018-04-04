Head-To-Head Comparison: Key Energy Services (KEG) & Its Rivals

Key Energy Services (NYSE: KEG) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Key Energy Services to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Key Energy Services Competitors -24.58% -12.66% -3.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $436.17 million N/A -1.85 Key Energy Services Competitors $1.24 billion -$263.96 million -23.30

Key Energy Services’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.82, meaning that their average share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Key Energy Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 5 2 0 2.29 Key Energy Services Competitors 629 1839 1567 53 2.26

Key Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.91%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Key Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Key Energy Services beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International. Its U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services operate geographically within the United States. The International segment includes its operations in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Russia, Bahrain and Oman. The Company’s services include rig-based and coiled tubing-based well maintenance and workover services, well completion and recompletion services, fluid management services, fishing and rental services, and other ancillary oilfield services. Additionally, certain of its rigs provide specialty drilling applications.

