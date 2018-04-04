Head to Head Comparison: Time Warner (TWX) versus DISH Network (DISH)

DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get DISH Network alerts:

This table compares DISH Network and Time Warner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $14.39 billion 1.25 $2.10 billion $2.54 15.21 Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.39 $5.25 billion $6.42 14.91

Time Warner has higher revenue and earnings than DISH Network. Time Warner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DISH Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. DISH Network does not pay a dividend. Time Warner pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Time Warner shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of DISH Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Time Warner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DISH Network has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Time Warner has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DISH Network and Time Warner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 1 8 8 0 2.41 Time Warner 0 13 8 0 2.38

DISH Network presently has a consensus price target of $63.53, indicating a potential upside of 64.42%. Time Warner has a consensus price target of $104.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.00%. Given DISH Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Time Warner.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and Time Warner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 14.59% 22.56% 4.35% Time Warner 16.78% 18.96% 7.54%

Summary

Time Warner beats DISH Network on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations. The Sling branded pay-TV services consist of live, linear streaming over-the-top Internet-based domestic, international and Latino video programing services. The Company markets broadband services under the dishNET brand. The Company makes investments in the research and development, wireless testing and wireless network infrastructure.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc. is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution. It also holds interests in companies that operate broadcast networks. The Company holds interest in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME), which is a broadcasting company that operates television networks in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia and The CW broadcast network (The CW), which includes a lineup of advertising-supported original programming, such as The 100, Arrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Frequency, iZombie, Jane the Virgin and No Tomorrow.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.