Powell Industries (POWL) vs. ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) Critical Comparison

ABB Group (NYSE: ABB) and Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get ABB Group alerts:

ABB Group pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Powell Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ABB Group pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ABB Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of ABB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Powell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Powell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABB Group and Powell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Group $34.31 billion 1.39 $2.21 billion $1.25 17.82 Powell Industries $395.91 million 0.82 -$9.48 million N/A N/A

ABB Group has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares ABB Group and Powell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Group 6.45% 18.11% 6.41% Powell Industries -3.95% -4.35% -3.36%

Volatility and Risk

ABB Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powell Industries has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ABB Group and Powell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Group 2 6 2 0 2.00 Powell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

ABB Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given ABB Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ABB Group is more favorable than Powell Industries.

Summary

ABB Group beats Powell Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABB Group

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions. This segment serves building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. The company's Robotics and Motion segment offers robotics, motors, generators, drives, wind converters, components and systems for railways and related services, and digital services for applications in industries, transportation and infrastructure, and utilities. This segment serves machinery manufacturers, process industries, hybrid and batch manufacturers, transportation equipment manufacturers, discrete manufacturing companies, utilities, and customers in the automotive industry. Its Industrial Automation segment provides process and discrete control solutions, advanced process control software and manufacturing execution systems, sensing, measurement and analytical instrumentation and solutions, electric ship propulsion systems, machine and factory automation solutions, and turbochargers, as well as remote monitoring, preventive maintenance, and cybersecurity services. This segment serves companies in the oil and gas, minerals and mining, metals, pulp and paper, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, power generation, and marine industries. The company's Power Grids segment offers turnkey grid integration, transmission systems, and substation solutions; transformers; and circuit breakers, switchgear, and capacitors. This segment serves transmission and distribution operators and owners, as well as utilities and industrial, transportation, and infrastructure customers. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.