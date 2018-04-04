Head to Head Contrast: Capcom (CCOEY) & Cray (CRAY)

Capcom (OTCMKTS: CCOEY) and Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Capcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Cray shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Cray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capcom and Cray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cray 0 0 5 0 3.00

Capcom presently has a consensus target price of $17.84, suggesting a potential downside of 17.71%. Cray has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Cray’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cray is more favorable than Capcom.

Volatility and Risk

Capcom has a beta of -5.22, meaning that its stock price is 622% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cray has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cray does not pay a dividend. Capcom pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capcom and Cray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $806.32 million 7.28 $79.27 million $0.37 58.59 Cray $392.51 million 2.10 -$133.82 million ($1.01) -20.20

Capcom has higher revenue and earnings than Cray. Cray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capcom and Cray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom N/A N/A N/A Cray -34.10% -8.51% -6.11%

Summary

Capcom beats Cray on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content. This segment also develops and manages mobile contents and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes, and hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software; and development, production, and sale of arcade games for amusement facilities. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game settings collections; licenses music CDs and licensed merchandise; and develops game content into movie and TV animation programs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Cray

Cray Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other. The Supercomputing segment includes a suite of supercomputer systems, which are used by engineering centers in universities, government laboratories, and commercial institutions. The Storage and Data Management segment includes Cray Data Warp and Sonexion, as well as other third-party storage products and their ongoing maintenance and system analysts. The Maintenance and Support segment provides ongoing maintenance of Cray supercomputers, big data storage and analytics systems, as well as system analysts. The Engineering Services and Other segment includes the Company’s analytics business and Custom Engineering.

