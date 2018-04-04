Head-To-Head Contrast: Carnival (CUK) versus The Competition

Carnival (NYSE: CUK) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Carnival to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carnival and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $17.51 billion $2.61 billion 16.91 Carnival Competitors $2.48 billion $295.03 million -2.00

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Carnival is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Carnival pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 74.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 14.73% 11.97% 7.01% Carnival Competitors -0.68% 4.75% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Carnival and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 0 0 0 N/A Carnival Competitors 240 763 1132 37 2.44

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Carnival’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carnival has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Carnival has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival’s peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carnival beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard. It also includes Cruise Support segment, which represents its portfolio of port destinations and private islands. In addition to its cruise operations, it owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Its tour company owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars and motorcoaches. Its Carnival Cruise Line offers cruises generally from 3 to 8 days with almost all of its ships departing from 16 convenient United States home ports located along the East, Gulf and West coasts, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, as of November 30, 2016.

