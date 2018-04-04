Analyzing CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Roku (ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and CBS (NYSE:CBS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roku and CBS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $512.76 million 5.88 -$63.50 million ($2.24) -13.52 CBS $13.69 billion 1.48 $357.00 million $4.19 12.62

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and CBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku N/A N/A N/A CBS 2.61% 67.23% 7.80%

Dividends

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Roku does not pay a dividend. CBS pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBS has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of CBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Roku and CBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 1 4 2 0 2.14 CBS 0 7 16 0 2.70

Roku presently has a consensus price target of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.13%. CBS has a consensus price target of $69.95, suggesting a potential upside of 32.34%. Given CBS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBS is more favorable than Roku.

Summary

CBS beats Roku on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc. operates television streaming platform. The Company connects users to streaming content, enables content publishers to build and monetize audiences and provides advertisers with capabilities to engage consumers. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs. Ad-supported channels available on the Roku platform include CBS News, Crackle, The CW Television Network and Vice; subscription channels include HBO Now, Hulu and Netflix, as well as traditional pay TV replacement services like DirecTV Now, Sling TV and Sony PlayStation Vue; and transactional channels include Amazon Video, Google Play and Vudu. Its product categories include advertising, Roku TVs and Streaming Players.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the company's television stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

