Analyzing Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Discover Financial Services and Main Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services $11.55 billion 2.17 $2.10 billion $5.98 11.81 Main Street Capital $205.74 million 10.58 $170.62 million $2.39 15.51

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Main Street Capital. Discover Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Discover Financial Services pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital pays out 95.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Main Street Capital has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Discover Financial Services has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Discover Financial Services and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 17.95% 21.49% 2.36% Main Street Capital 82.93% 10.34% 6.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Discover Financial Services and Main Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 1 4 17 1 2.78 Main Street Capital 1 3 2 0 2.17

Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $85.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.61%. Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Discover Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Discover Financial Services is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Main Street Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries. It offers its customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans and deposit products. The Company’s Direct Banking segment includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services. The Company’s direct banking offers credit cards, student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club and the Company’s Network Partners business.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

