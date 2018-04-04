Head-To-Head Contrast: FormFactor (FORM) and Silicon Motion (SIMO)

FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) and Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FormFactor and Silicon Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 1 4 1 3.00 Silicon Motion 1 1 12 0 2.79

FormFactor presently has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.27%. Silicon Motion has a consensus price target of $56.98, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Silicon Motion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and Silicon Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $548.44 million 1.82 $40.91 million $1.00 13.72 Silicon Motion $523.40 million 3.24 $75.03 million $2.09 22.96

Silicon Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FormFactor. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Silicon Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 7.46% 16.81% 11.46% Silicon Motion 14.34% 15.33% 11.63%

Dividends

Silicon Motion pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. FormFactor does not pay a dividend. Silicon Motion pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Silicon Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of FormFactor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FormFactor beats Silicon Motion on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services. Its products provide electrical information from a range of semiconductor and electro-optical devices and integrated circuits (devices) from development to production. Probe Cards segment consists of probe card products and analytical probes. Systems segment consists of wafer probing, thermal and reliability products to enable precision on-wafer measurement of integrated circuits. Systems products are used in the early phases of the development and characterization of semiconductor processes.

Silicon Motion Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.