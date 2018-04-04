Head-To-Head Contrast: GP Strategies (GPX) vs. Its Peers

GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) is one of 40 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GP Strategies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GP Strategies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $509.21 million $12.89 million 16.15 GP Strategies Competitors $529.42 million $30.81 million 18.24

GP Strategies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GP Strategies. GP Strategies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GP Strategies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 GP Strategies Competitors 122 584 670 11 2.41

GP Strategies presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.03%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 9.05%. Given GP Strategies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 2.53% 11.65% 6.17% GP Strategies Competitors -15.18% -23.34% -7.17%

Volatility and Risk

GP Strategies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GP Strategies’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GP Strategies beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation (GP Strategies) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, e-learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The Company operates in five segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, RWD and Energy Services. Its clients include companies and governmental and other commercial customers in a variety of industries. It serves companies in the automotive, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, financial, retail, healthcare and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. On December 31, 2011, GP Strategies Corporation merged with and into its operating subsidiary, General Physics Corporation (General Physics). In April 2014, the Company acquired Effective-People and Effective-Learning companies.

