Head-To-Head Contrast: Las Vegas Sands (LVS) & Its Rivals

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Las Vegas Sands to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Las Vegas Sands pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Las Vegas Sands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $12.88 billion $2.81 billion 23.34 Las Vegas Sands Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 158.64

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Las Vegas Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Las Vegas Sands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 7 9 0 2.56 Las Vegas Sands Competitors 304 1435 2177 73 2.51

Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus target price of $72.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Las Vegas Sands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 21.78% 33.90% 11.95% Las Vegas Sands Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

