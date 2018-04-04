Head-To-Head Contrast: Lithia Motors (LAD) versus Its Peers

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lithia Motors to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

This table compares Lithia Motors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.43% 20.81% 5.01% Lithia Motors Competitors 3.23% 33.56% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithia Motors and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 3 5 0 2.63 Lithia Motors Competitors 116 606 657 28 2.42

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus target price of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Lithia Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithia Motors and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $10.09 billion $245.21 million 11.61 Lithia Motors Competitors $7.94 billion $218.36 million 12.63

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Lithia Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithia Motors’ competitors have a beta of 9.96, indicating that their average stock price is 896% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lithia Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lithia Motors pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lithia Motors has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Lithia Motors competitors beat Lithia Motors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com. It operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors and Ford. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan and Volkswagen. Its Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive services, and automotive finance and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.