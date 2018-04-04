Head to Head Contrast: Nintendo (NTDOY) & Its Rivals

Nintendo (OTCMKTS: NTDOY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nintendo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nintendo alerts:

This table compares Nintendo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $4.52 billion $902.65 million 142.81 Nintendo Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.47

Nintendo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nintendo. Nintendo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nintendo has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nintendo pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Nintendo pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nintendo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 16.12% 9.07% 7.56% Nintendo Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nintendo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Nintendo Competitors 713 2144 1781 78 2.26

Nintendo currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.91%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Nintendo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nintendo is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Nintendo rivals beat Nintendo on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of entertainment products in home entertainment field. The Company’s main products include leisure machines such as portable and console game machines and software, as well as trump and Carta (Japanese-style playing cards). As of March 31, 2014, the Company had 29 subsidiaries and six associated companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.