Financial Contrast: PC Tel (PCTI) & Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

PC Tel (NASDAQ: PCTI) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get PC Tel alerts:

This table compares PC Tel and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel 4.09% 2.15% 1.86% Skyworks Solutions 21.72% 30.21% 26.80%

Risk and Volatility

PC Tel has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PC Tel and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 1 2 0 2.67 Skyworks Solutions 1 2 22 0 2.84

PC Tel presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $118.59, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than PC Tel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of PC Tel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PC Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Skyworks Solutions pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PC Tel and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $91.44 million 1.43 $3.82 million $0.10 72.00 Skyworks Solutions $3.65 billion 4.90 $1.01 billion $5.98 16.43

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PC Tel. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats PC Tel on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally. PCTEL antennas and site solutions support networks across the world, including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for oil, gas and utilities, fleet management, industrial operations, healthcare, small cell and network timing deployment, defense, public safety, education and broadband access. Its SeeGull flex scanning receivers are used around the world for indoor and drive test applications, including baseline testing, acceptance testing, spectrum clearing, troubleshooting and network optimization. PCTEL provides wireless network testing, commissioning, optimization, design, integration and consulting services.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.