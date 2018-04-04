Head-To-Head Contrast: Xplore Technologies (XPLR) & Its Rivals

Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ: XPLR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Xplore Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xplore Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xplore Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xplore Technologies Competitors 308 1734 2308 86 2.49

Xplore Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.93, suggesting a potential upside of 58.87%. As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.28%. Given Xplore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xplore Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Xplore Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xplore Technologies 0.54% 3.73% 1.96% Xplore Technologies Competitors -2.03% -4.49% 3.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Xplore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Xplore Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xplore Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xplore Technologies $77.93 million -$2.55 million -13.48 Xplore Technologies Competitors $12.01 billion $456.58 million 18.38

Xplore Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Xplore Technologies. Xplore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Xplore Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xplore Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xplore Technologies rivals beat Xplore Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Xplore Technologies Company Profile

Xplore Technologies Corp. develops, integrates, and markets rugged mobile personal computer systems in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products enable the extension of traditional computing systems to a range of field personnel, including energy pipeline inspectors, public safety personnel, warehouse workers, and pharmaceutical scientists. It offers a line of iX104 tablet PCs that are designed to operate in various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, constant vibrations, rain, and blowing dirt and dusty conditions; and are fitted with a range of performance matched accessories comprising multiple docking station solutions, wireless connectivity alternatives, global positioning system modules, and biometric and smartcard modules, as well as traditional peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and cases. The company's products also consist of XSlate B10 and XSlate D10 rugged tablets; XSLATE R12 and Motion F5m/C5m tablets; and Bobcat, a rugged tablet that has a Windows operating system. It serves public safety, utility, telecommunications, field service, warehousing logistics, transportation, oil and gas production, manufacturing, route delivery, military, and homeland security markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

