Head-To-Head Review: AK Steel (AKS) vs. Its Peers

AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) is one of 22 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AK Steel to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AK Steel and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AK Steel $6.08 billion $6.19 million 14.52 AK Steel Competitors $12.28 billion $647.83 million 15.59

AK Steel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AK Steel. AK Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

AK Steel has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK Steel’s peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of AK Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of AK Steel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AK Steel and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AK Steel 1 9 5 0 2.27 AK Steel Competitors 305 902 1073 52 2.37

AK Steel currently has a consensus target price of $6.61, suggesting a potential upside of 46.83%. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.73%. Given AK Steel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AK Steel is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AK Steel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK Steel 0.16% 71.24% 2.64% AK Steel Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Summary

AK Steel peers beat AK Steel on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico. These operations produce flat-rolled carbon, specialty stainless and electrical steels that it sells in sheet and strip form, and carbon and stainless steel that it finishes into welded steel tubing. It also produces metallurgical coal through its subsidiary, AK Coal Resources, Inc. In addition, the Company operates trading companies in Mexico and Europe that buy and sell steel and steel products and other materials.

